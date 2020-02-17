California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.