California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 297.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,559 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

