California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.37 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.18.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

