California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

