Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.25 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $381.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.30 million and the lowest is $368.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $497.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.91 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

