California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Welbilt worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Welbilt by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:WBT opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

