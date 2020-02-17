California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $57.67 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

