California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 124.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

