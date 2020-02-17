California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Mack Cali Realty worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 78.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of CLI opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

