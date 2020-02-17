Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,723,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $177,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of COP opened at $58.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

