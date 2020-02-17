California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,295 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

