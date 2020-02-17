Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.