Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Beigene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Beigene stock opened at $171.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

