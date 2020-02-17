Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,694. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.