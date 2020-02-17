Brighton Jones LLC Buys 513 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

PSX opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.