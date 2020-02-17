Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

