NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $278.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $183.30 and a 1 year high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

