Brighton Jones LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $187.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

