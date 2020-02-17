Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

