Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $122.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

