Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,041,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,500,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,842. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

AMD opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

