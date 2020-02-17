Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $137.76 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

