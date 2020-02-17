Brighton Jones LLC Buys 262 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

