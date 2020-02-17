Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

