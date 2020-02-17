QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $52.36 on Friday. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,270,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,270,411.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,274,095 shares in the company, valued at $210,969,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,051. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QAD by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of QAD by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.