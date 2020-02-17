PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC opened at $87.35 on Friday. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

