Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

