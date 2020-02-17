Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.89.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.