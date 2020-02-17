BidaskClub Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Strong Sell

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.49 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in South State by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in South State by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

