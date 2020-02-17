BidaskClub Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
WLDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.
NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
