BidaskClub Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

