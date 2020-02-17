IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IsoRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IsoRay by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IsoRay by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

