Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

JCAP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.