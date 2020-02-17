Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Yeti from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Yeti has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yeti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 197,017 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yeti by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,873 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.