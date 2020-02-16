First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,190,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 74.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 200,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,449,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 526,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27,060.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

CHK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.