First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Paylocity worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $5,700,710.40. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,787 shares of company stock worth $45,155,090. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.