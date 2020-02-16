First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

