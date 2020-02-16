First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,447 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,366 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 81.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

