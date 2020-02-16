Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $66.11 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

