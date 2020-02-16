First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 454,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 726,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 149,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

