First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Redwood Trust worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

