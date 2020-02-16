First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,462 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.00 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

