First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $9,556,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,032 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $32.97 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

