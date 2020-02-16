First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 181.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.