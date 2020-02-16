AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 56.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of WAAS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

