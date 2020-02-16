First Trust Advisors LP Sells 893 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 167,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 101,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

