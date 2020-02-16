Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.56 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

