First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 76,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.79. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $274.77 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

