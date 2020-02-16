First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Domtar worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 2,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Domtar stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

