First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

