First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.07 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $305,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 691,779 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 169,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

