First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,626,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

